Fiji FACT still confirmed for Labasa but may be at a new venue

The Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals and final will still be played in Labasa, however, it may be at a different venue.

Fiji Football Association President Mohammed Yusuf says there is a possibility that they may move the semifinals and final to a new venue.

Yusuf says they can confirm everything tomorrow.

FBC Sports asked Yusuf for an update on the tournament after the Fiji Meteorological Service released a statement saying that the weather is expected to deteriorate over the weekend.

A heavy rain alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, Viti Levu, the eastern and interior parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and Lomaiviti Group.

Last weekend, the second half of the first semifinal between Rewa and Nadi had to be abandoned due to the unplayable ground condition at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji FA also moved the senior President Cup final to Bocalevu Muslim Primary School in Wailevu.

Meanwhile, in 2012 Fiji FA was in a similar situation where the Fiji FACT was completed after three weekends.

That tournament started at Churchill Park in Lautoka, however, the tournament proper kicked off at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori a week later, and just after one match, all games were postponed because of the unfavorable weather conditions.

Ba’s Govind Park then hosted the rest of the tournament in the third weekend where Suva beat the hosts 1-0 in the final.