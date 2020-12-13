Fiji FACT semifinals delayed

The Fiji FACT semifinals have been delayed by one hour.

Esy Kool Nadi and Foodcity ASH Cut/Styles Rewa was supposed to start their abandoned second half match at 11:45am but it will now kick-off at 12:45pm as heavy rain is being experienced in Labasa.

The second semifinal between Vinz Workz Suva and Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa will start at 2pm.

Article continues after advertisement

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.