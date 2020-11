Fiji FACT semifinals confirmed

The Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals have been confirmed.

This is after Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa defeated Online I.T Solutions Ba 3-1 at Subrail Park.

The win means Labasa will take on Vinz Workz Suva in the second semifinal at 5pm on Saturday while Esy Kool Nadi meets Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3pm in the first semifinal.

Labasa, playing in front of their home fans came into the match needing a win and Ba was after a draw.

Ilisoni Lolaivalu sent the home crowd into a frenzy in the 17th minute when he headed home the first goal after a mistake by Suliano Tawanakoro.

Leading 1-0 at halftime, Labasa stepped up in the second spell but it was Sumeet Gounder who equalized for Ba in the 51st minute.

The Babasiga Lions knows the ground well and adapted to the unfavourable playing condition before they got back in front when Ratu Anare scored from a corner kick two minutes later.

Lolaivalu managed to sneak his second goal for a 3-1 lead to Labasa in the 70th minute.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 3 2 1 0 12 1 +11 7 LABASA 3 2 0 1 6 5 +1 6 BA 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 NASINU 3 0 0 3 1 13 -5 0 POOL B SUVA 3 2 1 0 8 5 +3 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 6 LAUTOKA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 6 NAVUA 3 0 0 3 4 11 -7 0