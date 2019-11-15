Fiji FACT postponement a blessing for Suva

The postponement of the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals and final is a blessing in disguise for the Vinz Workz Suva football side.

The one week break has given some of the injured players’ ample time to recover well for the semifinal clash against the Galaxy Hotel and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa.

Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap says the players are slowly recovering.

“For us, I think Kelvin Naidu and Simione Nabenu had major ones. I think they are coming to form slowly and I think they started with light training yesterday and by Friday they should be okay.”

Pratap adds the Whites will need to come in full force against a confident Babasiga Lions outfit.

“I think playing Labasa is always a big task for any team. Looking at the home crowd and support shown towards Labasa is hardly seen for any other team in terms of support there. So it will be a big task for us but nevertheless we are preparing for the semifinal and we will be ready for it come Saturday.”

Suva takes on Labasa on Saturday at 1pm at Subrail Park.

The Esy Kool Nadi and Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa match will resume their second-half clash at 11.45am.

Nadi is currently leading 1-nil.

On Sunday, the third/fourth place playoff will kick-off at 10.30am while the final will be held at 1pm.