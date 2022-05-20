Football fans have two more days to subscribe to a cheaper option to watch the Digicel Fiji FACT on pay-per-view through FBC TVs pop channel on Walesi.

The Fiji FACT kicks off on Sunday and will run over three weekends.

Early birds have a chance to pay $50 FJD and overseas viewers can pay $30USD to watch the games live, at a cheaper rate till 21st May.

After the 21st of May, the rate for local viewers will increase and will sell at $70 FJD and overseas viewers can watch for $40 USD.

Four games will be played on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva starting at 11am with Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu.

Nadi plays Navua at 1pm then Suva hosts Ba at 3pm before Rewa takes on Labasa game at 5pm

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.