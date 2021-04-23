Fiji FACT could be deferred to November

There is a possibility the Digicel Fiji FACT will be played in late November.

The Fiji Football Association is juggling with its calendar for the season as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic kicks sporting events to the crib once again.

The Digicel Premier League was planned to resume this weekend with the Fiji FACT scheduled for next week.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says with the current situation they will have to push some tournaments to late November or December.

“Even postponing the Fiji FACT to November, we will be able to finish off with the last round in the first leg. Then seven more rounds in the second, eight more games with 4 game per week we should be finishing by October.”

Yusuf says if the deferment runs until June or July, then the association will consider finishing other tournaments next season with the exception of the premier league.