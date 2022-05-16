Fiji FACT champs feeling the pressure

Pressure is now mounting on defending champions, Suva as the countdown begins to the Digicel Fiji FACT.

With only five days to go, Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap knows they’ll be the team to beat, heading into the first tournaments of the year.

Pratap says the team is aware of what is expected of them.

“All the teams are feeling the pinch as defending champions, we have pressure and we have a good team. And always the good teams are always feeling the pressure to perform.”

Suva’s first match will be against Ba on Sunday at 3pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 11am, Nadi meets Navua at 1pm, and Labasa takes on Rewa at 5pm.

The next round of pool games will be played from next Thursday to Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka before the semifinals and final at the same venue the following weekend.