Fiji FACT Champions to miss key players

Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy has rated Lautoka highly for their opening Fiji FACT match this weekend.

Despite Lautoka losing their coach after the IDC Tournament a few weeks back, the Jetsetters are not letting their guard down.

The jetsetters are expecting a tough first match and Swamy says Lautoka is a well-coached side.

Nadi is also feeling the pressure as defending champions, however notable players like Napolioni Qasevakatini, Christopher Kumar and Jeshal Kumar have not been named due to injuries.

Swamy says that doesn’t mean they’ll make up the numbers at the tournament.

“We are going as a development team and because we are concentrating more on next year’s events so we are just building up the team and at the same time we are going to try our best.”

Nadi will play Lautoka on Saturday at 3.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while in the first match at the same venue Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva plays Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva while Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.