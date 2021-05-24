Fiji FA workshops assisting football officials

Fiji Football has taken advantage of the current situation and restrictions in sports to conduct workshops for its coaches, officials and players.

Since the suspension of sporting meets in April, Fiji FA has organized around seven virtual workshops.

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says things will be different when competitions resume as officials have been training to help with development.

“Our staff and our technical people are busy using this opportunity of the lockdown and no football to go and carry out a lot of workshops virtually”

Yusuf says it’s good to see that their members are taking these workshops seriously.

“A lot of virtual meetings as well, workshop with FIFA, technical department so it’s very encouraging to see our people are quiet busy with the assignments and trying to prepare for these workshops”

Fiji FA has sent its return to play protocol as per instructions of the Ministry of Health and awaits approval to kick start the season.