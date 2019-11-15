Fiji FA works with Sports Council to get IDC on track

Fiji Football Association is working closely with the Fiji Sports Council to ensure that its facility is ready for Courts Inter-District competition this October.

This year Fiji FA is taking a different approach inlight of the COVID-19 pandemic, whereby they will host the men’s and women’s teams at the same time at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

This is part of the Associations plans to ensure that all competition gets back on track.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is being done to give our women footballers more exposure.

“We are going to promote the women to a larger fan base and larger spectators who are going to watch their games. This is one way of trying to develop and promote women’s football.”

Former women’s national goalkeeper Lice Waqaliti says this is a chance for football fans to get a glimpse of the talent that local women footballers have.

The competition is scheduled from October 6th to the 11th.