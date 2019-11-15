Fiji FA works towards coach’s development

The Fiji Football Association is working with Head Coach Flemming Serristlev on developing an online manual to help district coaches stay informed amid this crises.

Now that all the paperwork for the Danish national has been settled, Fiji FA is looking at alternatives ways to develop football in the country amid the COVID-19 crises

Association president Rajesh Patel says they will seek permission from the Commission and Government to host a coaching course.

“He was working on an online manual for all the coaches and everything to pass it on. So we have asked to get less than 20 people coaching course for one day also abiding by the government guidelines on the COVID-19 restrictions.”

Patel adds once the restrictions are lifted he will be talking to the districts coaches in getting some players into the national team.