Football

Fiji FA work on getting women’s competition underway

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 29, 2022 12:31 pm

The date for the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship is still yet to be confirmed by Fiji Football Association.

The tournament which was due next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka had to be postponed due to the rising cases of COVID in the country.

Speaking at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba today, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says with the arrival of the new National Women’s Head Coach, Lisa Cole, they are hoping to get some form of competition underway.

“With the Ministry of Health, the COVID protocols for the Labasa team, they can’t travel right now, but that gets updated every second and third day. We will wait for the instruction, we will start the league without Labasa playing. That will be the same thing for the women the IDC, because Labasa needs to be there because they are one of the strongest teams, so we’re working with it.”

Patel adds they hope once the restrictions are eased they can get some of the teams over to Viti Levu to get things rolling.

