Fiji FA Women’s Super League launched

Fiji Football has taken the lead to start the first Fifa funded women’s super league competition.

The first of it’s kind will see the top six teams in the country battle in the top tier division.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says this is a milestone achievement as the association continues to elevate the quality of women’s football in the country.

Patel has also encouraged neighbouring countries to take similar steps and help bolster the growth of women’s football in general.

He has also given reassurance during its launch this evening that Fiji FA will not leave any stones unturned in making sure the competition is a success.

The competition will also be a pathway to selecting players for the Fifa women’s World Cup in 2023. The Super League is scheduled to kickoff next month.