Fiji FA will be strict with seating at future games

The Fiji Football Association will be strict with seating at future games to ensure that people sit with immediate family and not friends or even extended family members.

Fiji FA has made this decision after the Vodafone Premier League match between Ba and Lautoka at Churchill Park had to be stopped for because fans in both pavilions did not practice social distancing.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they complied with the 50% capacity with 1,700 patrons, players and officials at the venue last night.

About 350 patrons were seated in the embankment which leaves 1,350 fans seated in the two pavilions with a total 50% capacity of 1,850.

Yusuf says as they educate people, all games should be 100% compliant in the next three weeks.

Yusuf thanked the patrons for their patience at the gates last night because all the formalities took a lot of time for them to enter and the CareFiji app was also checked by Churchill Park security.

After receiving the Match Commissioner, Fiji FA vice president Aiyaz Musa and the referee’s reports, Yusuf says they are pleased with the Lautoka Football Association, Fiji FA staff and Lautoka City Council COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Officers from the Lautoka Police Station were also out in numbers and ensured crowd control and compliance with the social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the VPL will continue on Saturday when Ba host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on at 3pm.

In another VPL match on Saturday, Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park at 2pm.

On Sunday, Lautoka meets Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm and at the same time Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

You can watch the Suva/Rewa match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.