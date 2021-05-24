Fiji FA will be strict on protocols

The Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel, is calling on teams and fans to be extra vigilant as the Digicel Premier League will resume next Sunday.

Patel says a team will lose the right of hosting matches if there’s a breach of any protocols by the team or fans, and while the announcement of DPL resumption is building excitement, people must not forget the COVID-19 measures are still in place.

He says the Fiji FA team will be very strict on the COVID-19 and return to play protocols and there will be no leeway as far as entry to the matches is concerned.

Article continues after advertisement

CareFIJI app and vaccination cards are non-negotiable for entry and for those who don’t have a smartphone, they must produce a valid photo ID which will be checked at the gates.

Patels adds Vax-check tool will also be accessed at the gates where the vaccination cards will be verified as only fully vaccinated players, officials and fans will be allowed.

According to the Fiji FA President, stadiums will be accessible at 70% capacity and social distancing will be followed at all times.

Patel is urging everyone to be fully compliant to avoid any disruptions to the matches.

Next Sunday, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa will travel down to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 3pm.