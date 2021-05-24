Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|
Full Coverage

Football

Fiji FA will be strict on protocols

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 4:20 pm

The Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel, is calling on teams and fans to be extra vigilant as the Digicel Premier League will resume next Sunday.

Patel says a team will lose the right of hosting matches if there’s a breach of any protocols by the team or fans, and while the announcement of DPL resumption is building excitement, people must not forget the COVID-19 measures are still in place.

He says the Fiji FA team will be very strict on the COVID-19 and return to play protocols and there will be no leeway as far as entry to the matches is concerned.

Article continues after advertisement

CareFIJI app and vaccination cards are non-negotiable for entry and for those who don’t have a smartphone, they must produce a valid photo ID which will be checked at the gates.

Patels adds Vax-check tool will also be accessed at the gates where the vaccination cards will be verified as only fully vaccinated players, officials and fans will be allowed.

According to the Fiji FA President, stadiums will be accessible at 70% capacity and social distancing will be followed at all times.

Patel is urging everyone to be fully compliant to avoid any disruptions to the matches.

Next Sunday, Suva will host Ba at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa will travel down to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Navua will battle Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.