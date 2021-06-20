Home

Fiji FA wants all players to be fully vaccinated

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 26, 2021 4:23 pm

The Fiji Football Association is urging all its district reps who are opting to play football when the season resumes, to be fully vaccinated.

This is the new guideline that has been set by the Fiji Football Association as part of its return to play protocol.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they want to continue where they left off the 2021 season and hopes it will be free of pandemic-related disruptions.

Article continues after advertisement

For this to happen, Yusuf says all players need to be vaccinated.

“We have already issued circles to all the 20 districts and all the players that will be fully vaccinated, are the ones who will play football once we resume our back to play program.”

Like football, Fiji Rugby has also adopted this new protocol.

These two associations are in talks with the Fiji National Sports Commission, to consider having games played without any spectators.

 

