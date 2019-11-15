Fiji FA ups the fight against hard drugs, warns players

As the Punjas Battle of the Giants football tournament kicks off tomorrow in Lautoka, the Fiji Football Association is taking its efforts to curb the use of illegal drugs to the next level.

For the first time in Fiji Football’s history, players will be randomly tested for hard drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine.

Over the years the only illicit substance that’s commonly used is marijuana, but with the use of hard drugs gripping the nation, the sport is not going to let anyone who breaks the law get away easily.

The Fiji Football Association is warning players either you play fair or your career ends prematurely.

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says with Government and Police fighting a battle against hard drugs, which are now on our streets, they are not taking any chances.

“The other test is a full proof system if the players think they have taken drugs they’ve used milk to clear the system this testing will get them on.”

Football’s world governing body, FIFA says players take a huge risk when they take prohibited substances or use banned methods, and there are financial, legal, social and especially health consequences to take into consideration.

It may be an expensive exercise but Fiji FA is investing in keeping the sport clean as hard drugs testing kits have been ordered and will be used at the BOG.

“For a complete substance check the banned substance users and cocaine and ice it is close to $400 a kit. Hard drugs the board will meet there may be severe punishment.”

About 176 of our top players will be taking part in the BOG.