Fiji FA transfer window to be open on January 1st

The Fiji Football Association player transfer window for the 2021 season will open on New Year’s Day.

The transfer window gives a chance for players at all levels to change districts if their wish to.

Fiji FA player registration and transfer manager Rohitesh Narayan says the window will open for 31 days and all districts and players are to strictly follow proper procedures.

Narayan says the transfer window has been classified into three categories for men, women and futsal players.

He says the association will only process the transfers on receipt of required documents.

This includes the original district transfer certificate approved and signed by the districts president, secretary and accompanied by a duly completed player license form which is signed by the player and the district officials.

Narayan adds all applications must be submitted with an application fee.

The transfer window will close on January 31st.

[Source: Fiji FA]