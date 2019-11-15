Fiji FA to save $40,000 of fuel costs after teaming up with Mobil

About $40,000 will be saved by the Fiji Football Association in fuel costs for the 2020 and 2021 season.

This is after Fiji FA signed with the country’s longest serving oil company, Mobil today.

The agreement sees Mobil as the official and exclusive fuel supplier for Fiji FA.

Article continues after advertisement

The sponsorship is timely as well with the Inter District Championship just days away and Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says it’s a historic moment for them.

Patel says for the first time a fuel company has come on board to sponsor football in the country.

He says the sponsorship will not only fuel up Fiji FA fleet but it will help development of football.

“The agreement is for $40,000 a year so that is what you looking at and if you look into it, our fuel bill is almost close to that much or plus per year”.

Mobil’s Lead Country Manager, Adi Tamara, says they are proud to team up with Fiji FA.

“This ties in also with the Independence Day, I think 50th year of independence and that’s like we are the only fuel company here that’s been around since Independence Day in Fiji and finally we are tying a knot in sponsorship”.

Tamara adds both Mobil and the Fiji FA are driven to succeed through passion, dedication and inspiration, and value the broad benefits that sport can bring to communities.