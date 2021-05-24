Fiji FA to put in more work for kids development

Fiji Football is looking to organize more Kids Football Festival in 2022.

About 70 kids were part of the festival at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Ba.

Technical Director, Timo Jankowski, says these festivals are the stepping stone towards an elite programme planned for next year.

Jankowski says the most important thing is playing because the game is the best teacher.

The German national says they still want to go on with these festivals to involve as many people as possible in Fijian football and also aim to start an elite programme next year in the national academies

Meanwhile, Fiji FA hosted a farewell treat for more than 50 kids who were part of the grassroots development program for four weeks.