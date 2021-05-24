Home

Football

Fiji FA to make special request for national players in Labasa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 4:29 pm
Akuila Mateisuva

Players in the national football squad based in the North may not be able to join the others in time for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers camp.

This as inter-island travel is still restricted.

In the national squad announced early this year, around four Labasa players including Ashnil Raju, Ilisoni Logaivou, Lekima Gonerau, Akuila Mateisuva and Sitiveni Rakai are part of the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says as per protocol, the Labasa team and players will be able to travel to Suva once vaccination rates reach the 80% threshold.

However, for the national reps, a special request will be made should the Ministry of Health gives the green-light for training camp before the vaccination target is reached.

“We will get special permission for them to come through if there’s no flights, by boat- may be go to Rakiraki and then to Ellington and then taken to Ba.”

Fiji Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey says they will assist in submitting the request to the Ministry of Health.

“We will facilitate Fiji Football in their request and yes they have sent those through to the Ministry of Health. While they were generally to approve the camp, the movement of athletes around, they were to give a list of the names and all the protocols attached to the movement of those people.”

As of last Thursday, Fiji Football has got the thumbs up from the Ministry of Sports while awaiting for an official confirmation from the Health Ministry to take the national team to camp.

