Football

Fiji FA to lookout for team’s welfare

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:34 pm
FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] with Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel

District team’s welfare will be Fiji Football Association’s main priority heading into the Digicel Premier League next week.

With the announcement made today by Fiji FA to have the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation air selected matches on the FBC Sports Pop Up Pay per view channel, the association has assured that district teams will not lose out.

Fiji FA President, Rajesh Patel says they have come to an agreement that a certain percentage of the revenue be given to district teams given the current circumstances.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the more you support and watch your district the percentage of it goes back to the district because they won’t have any fans to recover their financial burden. We will cover for their travel cost and stadium cost.”

FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be an opportune time for these teams to showcase their talent to local and international viewers.

“We will now have a platform to be able to bring more quality sports to the Fijian public and to the Fijian diaspora as well. These games will not only be available to the Fijian public but to theFijian diaspora as well, we have lots of soccer fans around the world and it will be a pleasure to take local soccer to them.”


There are packages available from the single to double to yearly deals.

The single will cost around $6, double is $10 while the yearly deal will be $300.

The Digicel Premier League is set to kick-off next week.

