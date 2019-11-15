Fiji FA to invest more in women’s football

Many sports are advocating on an equal playing field for men and women and Fiji football is no different.

The Fiji Football Association at their Council meeting in Nadi over the weekend has agreed they will make more investment in women’s football next year.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says even the allowances will be the same for men and women next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Women’s football to we are looking to fully develop as you can see the league the U16 and U19 league has happened and the women’s IDC will happen next year and just on parity and we just want to make sure there is no gender differences that we look at women’s football apart from men’s football and the allowances will be given the same allowance”.

Patel adds Fiji will have a full time Futsal coach next year and they are looking at developing beach football in the country.