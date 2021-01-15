Fiji FA to introduce new women’s competition

Fiji Football Association has witnessed the fruitful growth of women’s football in the country.

This year the association has confirmed that they will be introducing new competitions and this include a first ever Women’s Futsal competition.

Competitions manager Amitesh Pal says they do not fear a shortage of women footballers in the country due to the number of interests shown.

Pal says women’s development is expected to gradually improve due to the amount of resources pumped into it.

“And gradually every year the number of players in women’s as well as for futsal it increases and that’s a good sign for development in the country”

Pal says in 2019 the association had around 15 teams participating but this year they have 18 teams registered to participate in its competitions.

The Association is still working on a date to organize the women’s Futsal competition but Pal says it will take place sometimes later into the year.