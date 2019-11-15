Home

Fiji FA to host Men’s and Women’s IDC together

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 16, 2020 12:17 pm
The Labasa football team after winning the 2019 Courts IDC

Fiji Football for the first time will host a combined Inter-District Men’s and Women’s competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva in October.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are working closely with the Fiji National Sports Commission to ensure that all three grounds are available for the competition.

Yusuf says this will allow the women footballers to a larger fan base.

“Competition team is working with them to ensure the availability of all the three grounds because we will be holding the woman’s IDC and Men’s IDC both at one venue.”

The tentative day for the competition is from October 6th to the 11th.

