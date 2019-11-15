Home

Fiji FA to have public meeting in Bua tomorrow

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 3, 2020 5:24 am
The Fiji FA Chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association executives will be having open public meeting at Lekutu Secondary School in Bua tomorrow.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel will all be part of the Northern tour.

The Fiji FA Chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf is urging all clubs, community elders, civil servants, players and current officials to join them in the public meeting as it will determine the best way forward for the development of football in Bua.

The tour program includes a visit to the Fiji FA Labasa Academy project site visit.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA’s Vodafone Premier League will resume next weekend with Ba hosting Navua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

