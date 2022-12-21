Fiji FA to decide on Serritslev’s future

The Digicel Bula Boys head Coach Fleming Serritslev

The Digicel Bula Boys head Coach Fleming Serritslev’s contract will expire at the end of next month.

There’s no confirmation at the moment from the Fiji Football Association regarding Serritslev’s future.

The Fiji FA is keeping its options open but they’ll have to wait for the association president Rajesh Patel.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they have a busy 2023 calendar.

He adds a decision will soon be made.

“When the president comes back then we’ll decide, could be extending his contract to September or November or we could be advertising for a new coach, it depends on our negotiations with Fleming”.

Serritslev took up the Bula Boys head coach job on January 31, 2020.