Fiji FA to build new international stadium in Nadi

The Fiji Football Association will build a new international stadium.

This was been revealed at a dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel where Fiji FA hosted FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

Fiji FA says they’re buying a piece of land in Nadi to build the stadium.

The Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel, Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf, Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal, and Technical Director Timo Jankowski had a chance to brief Samoura at the academy in Vatuwaqa today.

Samoura says she understands that infrastructure is one of the challenges at the moment for Fiji FA but FIFA may lighten the burden financially soon as funding will increase from $6m to $8m.

More details about the new stadium will be revealed later.