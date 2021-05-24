Fiji FA to announce new Technical Director on Wednesday

The new Fiji Football Technical Director will be revealed on Wednesday.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed they’ll make the announcement in Ba.

The Technical Director’s post has been vacant for one year four months now after the resignation of Fiji’s only A-Licensed coach Ravinesh Kumar in March last year.

Four applicants were shortlisted for the job and FBC Sports understands the successful applicant is from Zurich, Switzerland.

It’s mandatory under FIFA that each nation must have a dedicated Technical Director.

Former Ba coach Yogendra Dutt has been acting in the position since Kumar’s resignation.