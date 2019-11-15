Fiji FA targets drug free Fiji FACT

The Fiji Football Association is targeting a drug-free Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Fiji FA was really encouraged with the zero positive cases at the women’s Inter-District Championship after 96 players were tested.

In the men’s competitions this year, three players tested positive at IDC, two at the BOG and another two at the Futsal IDC while there were a few cases as well in the VPL.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they can achieve the zero target mark.

“We got 100% success in the women’s game and we want to have that same thing rolled over the men’s game, we are very nearly there, and it will be a very great occasion if we all testing negative that means our message is going to the districts and rural areas loud and clear”.

The Fiji FACT starts this weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.