Fiji FA targets $13m in net assets for 2020

Fiji Football Association’s new Vice-President, Aiyaz Musa, says he is happy to have played his part in revitalizing the finances of the sport under the guidance of President Rajesh Patel.

Musa, was today elected as Fiji FA’s West VP, and says he is ready to step up the challenge and also, help the sport reach greater heights.

Musa has also revealed that they have set a target of around $13 million for the Fiji FA net assets.

“I was also part of the finance committee, which we have built it up in the last four years, we have basically built the whole finance up from where Sahu Khan had left to where Rajesh (Patel) came in. We have basically built up under Mr Patel’s guidance and you can basically see year in year out, out net assets and net worth is getting bigger and bigger and bigger. And our 2020 target would be and our net worth would be around $13million.”

With COVID-19 having wreaked havoc for sports all around the world, Musa says they will still not let the sport stay on the sidelines but ensure all football continues.

“We also need to make sure all tournaments and all age group tournaments happens and all age group league happens. Taking into all the consideration, Vodafone has pulled out and suspended their sponsorship till 31st December but we will be looking for new sponsors and we will ensure that all tournaments and leagues will all continue for this year.”

Musa replaces former VP, Tarunesh Reddy.