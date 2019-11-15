Fiji FA support government’s tree planting initiative

The Fiji Football Association planted 100 trees at the Academy in Ba yesterday before the Vodafone Premier League match between the Men In Black and Navua.

The initiative is in support of the government’s drive for the 2020 Tree Planting Programme as the Ministry of Forestry aims to plant 30 million trees in 15 years.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel together with Board Of Control members Jitendra Reddy and Naziah Ali Krishna along with national head coach Flemming Serritslev and Fijian wonder-boy Roy Krishna were part of the program.

Article continues after advertisement



Flemming Serritslev [Source: Fiji Football]

Patel said they would be planting 50 trees at the headquarters in Suva and about 150 trees at the new $5.5million Academy in Labasa which is currently under construction.

The Fiji FA President said they have always gone out of their ways for such initiatives and they want the government to be rest assured that they will continue to render full support.

Meanwhile, Patel was pleased to see the action back on the field in what was a historical day for Fiji Football as for the first time a VPL match was aired LIVE on free to air television yesterday.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be airing a game every week for the next three months.

The next VPL match will be held on Wednesday with Lautoka hosting Ba at Churchill Park at 7pm.