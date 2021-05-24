Fiji FA stands against proposed coach pay cut

The Fiji Football Association does not stand with Fiji Sports Commission’s pending decision on cutting international coaches’ salaries.

Earlier after the announcement of the budget, the Fiji Sports Commission is currently looking at a 20% pay cut for its paid coaches.

These include Gareth Baber, Fiji Pearls coach Jenny Brazel and Football’s Fleming Serritslev.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association has always benefitted from national sports commission and have opted to hire the current national coach on a three year contract with the confidence that he will be paid accordingly.

“We will very strongly object to that, there is a lot of other areas where they could cut costs but not in this way the whole is going to step back”.

So far the Fiji Sports Commission is paying the salaries of for four international coaches including three local coaches who are internationally recognized.