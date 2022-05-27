Fiji FA records profit for 2021

The Fiji Football Association managed to secure a profit of $681,400 in the year 2021.

This is an increase from the $643,856 recorded in 2020.

The figures were revealed during the association’s 84th Ordinary Congress at Yadua Bay Resort in Nadroga.

Chairman of the 84th Congress, Rajesh Patel says despite the pandemic and its repercussions, the Fiji FA sought ways to stay afloat.

“It’s about cutting cost and at the same time we didn’t let any of the staff go and they were fully paid throughout the pandemic and we hope we can continue like this.”

Patel says the pandemic has taught them a lot of lessons and brought out ways to stay resilient.

Meanwhile, round of the Digicel Fiji FACT continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva is currently facing Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri.

Scores are locked at nil-all.