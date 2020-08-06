Fiji FA records $2.4m profit as Musa elected

The Fiji Football Association has recorded a $2.4million profit for the 2019 financial year.

This was confirmed at the 82nd Fiji FA Ordinary Congress in Lautoka today.

New Fiji FA Vice-President West Aiyaz Musa who was elected unopposed says it’s very good news for the Association.

Musa who is also the Vice-Chair of the Fiji FA Finance Committee presented the records for the last financial year.

Meanwhile, opening the Punjas BOG at 12pm will be the All in One Builders Nadi playing Koromakawa Navua.

At 2pm, Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva battles Sharmas Investment USA Labasa and at 4pm 4R Electrical Ba takes on Go Fry Nasinu before Hyperchem Lautoka hosts Delta One Automotive Rewa at 6.30pm.

The Suva-Labasa game will be live on FBC TV, while radio commentaries of Nadi-Navua and Lautoka-Rewa will air on Mirchi FM.