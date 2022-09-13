Solomons sets up NZ date

The Solomon Islands have qualified for the OFC Futsal Cup final after defeating Fiji FA President’s Five 5-1 this evening at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji put up a good fight against the Solomon Islands putting in all they have to maintain a good defense in their territory.

Solomon hit first with a goal from Eddie Kasutee before Arnold Maeluma added another for a 2-0 lead.

Kavinesh Lal pulled one back for Fiji surprising Solomons keeper Paul Laki.

Fiji trailed 1-2 behind the visitors at half-time.

The match that kept fans on their feet would be one of the highlights of the Futsal Cup.

Clifford Misitana, Benjamin Mana, Junior Sammy Lalo extended Solomon Islands lead with a goal each.

Fiji’s goal keeper Nemesh Ram made a lot of saves but unfortunately could not keep up with the strong line of attack from the opposition.

Solomon Islands will now face New Zealand in the Cup final tomorrow at 6pm.