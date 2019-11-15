Fiji FA prepare for IDC

There will be a total of 8 men and 8 women’s teams in the Courts Inter-District competition come October.

As Fiji Football Association prepares to host both the men and women at the same venue, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will ensure that they make of the entire facility is ready for the upcoming tournament.

“We will use the three grounds, so it is the eight Super Premier teams, we have eight senior division IDC and we will try to have 6 to 8 women’s teams and we will be using the three grounds to effectively run this competition.”

Meanwhile, there will only be six teams that will feature in this year’s Fiji FACT tournament.