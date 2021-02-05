Fiji FA players status committee to review eight transfers

Eight player’s applications have been referred to the Fiji Football Association Players Status Committee for dispute over their transfers.

Earlier, four players applications were disputed including Antonio Tuivuna, Sairusi Nalaubu, Waisake Navunigasau and Tevita Koroi.

However, the Fiji FA says now the transfers of Avinesh Waran Suwamy, Zainal Ali, Arami Manumanubai and Gabrieli Matanisiga are also in dispute.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuivuna applied for transfer from Labasa to Lautoka, Nalaubu from Suva to Lautoka, Navunigasau is interested in rejoining Suva from Rewa while Matanisiga has withdrawn his application from Suva.

Suwamy is keen on returning to Ba from Nadi while Koroi has applied for his release from Tailevu/Naitasiri to join the Men in Black.

Ali and Manumanubai are seeking their transfers from Lautoka to Navua.

The fate of the eight will be known this weekend when the committee meets in Nadi.