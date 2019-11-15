Fiji FA plans to slash number of games

The Fiji Football Association is planning to cut down on the number of matches to be played should local competitions resume.

This has been revealed by Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf who says this was an agenda discussed during their meeting on Tuesday.

The association met to revise the competitions calendar for this year and the number of matches to hold for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Yusuf says they are planning for a re-start by July 1st with the Vodafone Premier League whilst other tournaments are planned to have the matches reduced.

“Reduction in number of games are planned except for the Premier League will continue as normal possibly finishing late November but the other competitions will be slashed to lesser games.”

Yusuf adds all matters discussed are still in the planning phase and the final decision will be made by the Fiji FA board of control who will revise the planned scenarios during their meeting on June 6th in Nadi.