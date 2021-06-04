Home

Fiji FA plans for August start date

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 1:22 pm
Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf. [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association is anticipating an August start date for all postponed competitions to resume.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the association has begun talks on the likely scenarios for the resumption of competitions.

He says their plans will come into effect when restrictions are eased.

“We want to plot how much competition we can complete by end of November so we are still in the midst of doing it so we are revising that, revising our budget and see how much we can sustain and all that.”

Yusuf says if restrictions are eased by August, all competitions planned for the season will be completed.

However, if the situation prolongs, some competitions may have to be pushed next year.

