Fiji FA officials to discuss Head Coaches salary

The Fiji Football Association officials will meet on Thursday to discuss the changes being made to the Head Coach, Flemming Serristlev’s contract.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will comply with the decision by the Fiji National Sports Commission, in terms of salary cuts.

Yusuf is hopeful that by Thursday everything will be finalized.

Article continues after advertisement

“On Thursday we will be meeting with the National Coach, president in Nadi and we will discuss further on the salary issue and everything going forward and hopefully things will be finalized. We appreciate the position of the Sports Commission in this trying times.”

Fiji Football is waiting on the bank details of the National Coach which we intend to submit to the Commission.

One all formalities is finalized the Association will put pen to paper and a memorandum of understanding will be signed.