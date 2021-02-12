Fiji FA not losing hope despite sponsorship pullout

Despite losing some of its sponsorship this year, Fiji Football Association will continue to ensure that football development in the country remains a top priority.

With major sponsors like Vodafone pulling out of the some Fiji FA’s sanctioned tournaments, the Association will be looking at other avenues to generate its income.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says the Association has big plans for this season.

Article continues after advertisement

“With our revenue and everything we will be almost at a break even season for the budget that we have done in 2021. Reason being the loss of sponsorship on certain major sponsors Vodafone and we are looking at other avenues to get more sponsorship so that football development still continues.”

Patel adds with the women’s super league to become professional and to have the men’s professional league to kick-off in 2022, sponsorship is crucial.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Super League was launched over the weekend and will kick-off next month.