Football

Fiji FA mourns passing of former striker

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 1:22 pm
Former Labasa and national team striker Kasmiro Dinono [left] has died.[Source: Fiji Football Association]

Former Labasa and national team striker Kasmiro Dinono has died.

Dinono passed away at his home in Labasa on Christmas Day.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel has acknowledged the contribution made by Dinono in the football arena.

Dinono started his football career in Seaqaqa in the 70s and later joined the Labasa football side and was selected in the national team.

He was a deadly left striker who was regarded as a scoring machine.

Dinono was inducted into the Fiji FA Legends Club during the 2020 Fiji FACT tournament in Labasa.

Patel says Dinono was a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.

 

 

