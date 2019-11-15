Fiji FA mourns loss of former Ba Manager

The Fiji Football Association is mourning the loss of former Ba team manager Firdosh Nabi.

Nabi was the father of former national team goalkeeper that won the South Pacific Games 2003 gold medal, late Afroz Nabi.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution of Nabi on the football arena.

Article continues after advertisement

Rajesh said Nabi was more known as a great team leader of his time and someone who had football at his heart.

Nabi passed away yesterday and further funeral details will be announced later.