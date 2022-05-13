Fiji FA mourns Goundar's passing

The Late Raju Goundar. [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Former Fiji Football Association development officer and a man who mentored some prominent reps with Rewa, Raju Goundar has passed on.

He died at his home in Lakena, Nausori this morning.

Goundar nurtured players like Iosefo Verevou, Setareki Hughes, Ratu Tevita Warainivalu and Josaia Sela.

In a statement, Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel says the entire football fraternity is saddened to learn about the passing Goundar.

Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution the 54 year old made to football.

Raju Goundar was a development officer with Rewa before joining Fiji FA in 2020.

The former Rewa rep was the assistant coach for the Delta Tigers under-19 team for many years.

This year he took over as the coach of Tailevu Naitasiri U-16 youth team.