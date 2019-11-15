Home

Fiji FA Mom & Pop League resumes

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 6, 2020 6:34 am
[Source: Fiji Football]

The Fiji Football Association has resumed its Mom & Pop League program.

The program designed for children under the age of 10 to engage in football programs without discrimination while establishing a healthy lifestyle and gaining positive personal experience.

The programs has age appropriate sessions designed for children to enjoy football at their age.

Fiji FA is urging parents to bring in their children to the nearest center and help them develop their football skills.

The program will take place at the following venues around the country every Saturdays from 8am.

1. Fiji FA Academy Ground –Vatuwaqa- Suva
2. Ba Academy Ground – Ba
3. Churchill Park – Ground 2- Lautoka
4. Nadi Sangam Primary School – Nadi
5. Naidovi Primary School- Sigatoka
6. Vashist Muni Primary School- Navua
7. PSRU Grounds – Nasinu
8. Saraswati Manoca Primary School- Rewa
9. Labasa Sangam Primary School- Labasa
10. Seaqaqa Central Primary School- Seaqaqa

