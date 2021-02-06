Fiji FA makes transfer decisions

Labasa’s centre back Antonio Tuivuna will not be joining Lautoka FC for the 2021 football season as his contract is still invalid.

Tuivuna can only apply after his contract expires in the June transfer window where he can follow appeals process from Labasa Football Association.

Fiji Football Association player’s status committee reconvened to make a decision on the player transfer disputes earlier this afternoon.

Suva’s Sairusi Nalaubu’s transfer application case has been deferred due to legal arguments.

Gabrieli Matanisiga has been suspended for six premier league matches with a $5000 fine for breach of transfer legislation.

Fiji FA has stated Matanisiga needs to repay all the monetary gain of $3000 received from Suva FC.

However, other district reps like Zainal Ali has been released from Nadi FC to join Navua FC.

Avinesh Waran Suwamy has been released from Nadi FC to join Ba.

Tevita Koroi has been released from Tailevu Naitasiri to join Ba.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA will kick-off its season with the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Suva and Labasa will battle in the two-leg series at the ANZ Stadium.

The first match will be held on Friday at 7pm while the second leg will commence on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the series on Mirchi FM.