Fiji FA make final pre-transfer window arrangements

The postponement of the Champions vs Champions this weekend has come at the right time for the Fiji Football Association.

With three days remaining until the pre-season transfer window closes, this has given the two teams competing in the CvC, Suva and Labasa, ample time to make final arrangements for the movements of their players.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says four transfers will have to be taken to the player’s status committee.

These includes Sairusi Nalaubu who is supposed to join Lautoka from Suva and Waisake Navunigasau from Rewa to Suva.

“We have given out last couple of days, only four players have been protested. There are few that will go to player’s status committee for determination and we will be sending out a list later in the week.”

Yusuf says although they will be a week behind, their calendar will not be affected.

The first leg of the CvC series may be played at the ANZ Stadium next Friday depending on its availability.

The second round will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next Sunday.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa vs Suva matches on Mirchi FM.