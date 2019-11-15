Fiji FA losses $1.8m revenue

The Fiji Football Association will be losing more than $1.8 million from the postponement and cancellation of its major income-generating tournaments.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a financial impact on the sport.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will now rely on the assistance from the world and regional football bodies.

“All our anticipated income of $1.8 million is not going to come, no tournament, no matches, no sponsors going to pay anything and in anticipation of that, we are relying on the FIFA and OFC fund to take us through”.

Yusuf adds they are fortunate that new national coach Flemming Serritslev’s salary has been taken care of by the Fiji National Sports Commission.