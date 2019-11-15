Fiji FA looks for someone they can afford as Technical Director

The Fiji Football Association wants the best person to take up the Technical Director’s position when competitions resume.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf who says that they will advertise the post tomorrow’s newspaper.

Yusuf says hiring someone they can afford remains a priority.

“Whoever is the best person that will carry out all that is required by FIFA technical teams in term of football development, we want that person. So I think it’s an opportune time we probably get more quality with lesser financial output because times are hard. But we will get somebody who we can afford.”

Yusuf adds it will take about three weeks to process and shortlist applications for the post.

The Technical Directors post has been vacant for almost three months after the resignation of Fiji’s only A-License accredited coach Ravinesh Kumar.